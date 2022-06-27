Alone Season 9 Episode 6: Contestants to try innovative ways to survive Labrador wilderness

Alone Season 9 has successfully kept the audience in suspense through its episodes. Episode 5 titled "The Land Giveth..." aired on June 23, and now the viewers are waiting eagerly for Episode 6.

Alone Season 9 was filmed in the fall of 2021 in harsh weather conditions of Northeastern Labrador. The season will feature two new digital content series, "The Ride Back," which will focus on the raw emotions of the participants ahead of tap out, and "Shelter From the Storm," an in-depth look at the ingenious shelters the participants build. Also, for the first time, the participants have to deal with a prey-stalking predator, the polar bear.

Previously, participants Benji Hill, Igor Limansky and Jacques Turcotte had to leave the show. In Alone Season 9, participants are set in a remote location with harsh weather conditions. They have to endure wet, snowy, merciless conditions. This means the ingenuity, mental willpower and wilderness skills of the survivalists are put to the test in the show. They must build their own shelters, forage for their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators in hopes of being the last person standing.

As days pass, the contestants continue to settle into their new surroundings. They try to hunker down and procure food for a long stay. While one survivalist aims to make up for a past mistake, they risk getting hypothermia after entering the frigid Labrador waters. Another contestant realizes that they may have bit off more than they can chew.

Alone Season 9 Episode 5 begins with eight participants remaining after Jacques Turcotte tapped out in day 15 for missing his family, and Igor Limansky left the show on day 20 for Heart and Back Concerns. In Day 27, Benji Hill tapped out for he's worried he won't survive if he doesn't leave the Labrador wilderness. Moreover, he is suffering from Giardia.

With each passing day, contestants continue to find out new methods to hunt, but also to preserve their food sources. The participants are roaming far away in search of food. One survivalist leans heavily on a taxing shelter build, while another pauses their own work for some much-needed sustenance. Later, Labrador seems to grant the wishes of many, though one participant's mistake invites disaster.

The viewers will have to wait for few more days to see what can happen to the contestant. The remaining competing contestants of AloneS9 are Tom Garstang, Terry Burns, Karie Lee Knoke, Juan Pablo Quiñonez, Jessie Krebs, Teimojin Tan, and Adam Riley. Alone Season 9 Episode 6 might release on June 30, 2022, 9:30 pm ET /PT in History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on reality television series.

