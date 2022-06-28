Left Menu

Will return to Batman if Christopher Nolan has another story to tell: Christian Bale

Bale, the star of Nolans critically-acclaimed Batman Trilogy-- Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises , said he has never been approached by any other filmmaker to play the popular DC comic book character.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:02 IST
Will return to Batman if Christopher Nolan has another story to tell: Christian Bale
Christian Bale Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Christian Bale is credited for bringing one of the most nuanced portrayal of Batman on screen, and the Hollywood star says he has no qualms about reprising the role of the Caped Crusader if director Christopher Nolan proposes an idea. Bale, the star of Nolan's critically-acclaimed Batman Trilogy-- ''Batman Begins'', ''The Dark Knight'' and ''The Dark Knight Rises'' , said he has never been approached by any other filmmaker to play the popular DC comic book character. ''No. No one's ever mentioned it to me. No one's brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, 'Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this'. And I'm like, 'That's news to me. No one's ever said that,'' the actor told Screen Rant when asked about reprising Batman. ''I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.' In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in,'' Bale added.

''Batman Begins'' raised USD 373 million upon its release in 2005, while 2008's ''The Dark Knight'' and 2012's ''The Dark Knight Rises'' both collected over USD 1 billion at the worldwide box office. Post Bale, Hollywood star Ben Affleck came on board to play Batman in the Warner Bros movies but was replaced by British star Robert Pattinson, who essayed the character in the latest ''The Batman'' standalone film directed by Matt Reeves. Bale will next be seen in Marvel Studios' ''Thor: Love and Thunder''. The Taika Waititi directorial also features Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022