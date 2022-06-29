‘Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest’ OVA gets the release date

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest became massive successful after two seasons. The isekai harem anime is inspired by a Japanese light novel series, written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki. Now fans can't wait for Arifureta Season 3.

The third season of Arifureta is yet to be renewed. An OVA is set to be released this September. Recently, the makers shared the first details of the Arifureta OVA that was transported into the human realm revealing the name of the OVA as well as the key visual, a short trailer and the release date, shared Crunchyroll.

The title of the Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest OVA is "Maboroshi no Boken to Kiseki no Kaigo (Phantom Adventure and A Miraculous Encounter)". Satoshi Hino (Ainz Ooal Gown in Overlord) joins the series as NaizGruen, the protagonist. The OVA is set to be released on September 25 alongside the 13th volume of the light novels with preview screenings in Japan on September 10.

Whilst Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest season 3 is yet to be confirmed, fans believe that the anime will return one day thanks to its source material from the original light novel (LN) series.

The 12th episode of the season of Arifureta concluded with Hajime and others managing to implant Kaori's soul in Noit's body so that she can increase her combat abilities. But her original body is preserved in Japan. Meanwhile, Ehit's true intention is revealed to everyone, Kouki wants that everybody should fight to save the world.

But Hajime insists that they should focus on returning to their world instead. Ultimately they split into two groups, one with Hajime heading to the Labyrinth while the other escorts Liliana to meet the emperor. Fans will see the continuation of the story in Arifureta Season 3 if it happens in the future.

Currently, there is no update on Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese anime. Watch the trailer of Arifureta OVA below.

Arifureta Season 2 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

