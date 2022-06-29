Left Menu

Actress Meena's husband passes away due to heart-lung failure

Noted actress Meenas husband Vidyasagar passed away following failure of the lung and heart, and the state governments best efforts to facilitate organ transplant did not fructify, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said here on Wednesday.Vidyasagar 48 passed away on Tuesday night and the cremation was held at the Besant Nagar crematorium here on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, celebrities, including actors Rajinikanth, Sarath Kumar, Mansoor Ali Khan and top state government official J Radhakrishnan, placed wreaths and conveyed their condolences and sympathies to Meena.

Earlier in the day, celebrities, including actors Rajinikanth, Sarath Kumar, Mansoor Ali Khan and top state government official J Radhakrishnan, placed wreaths and conveyed their condolences and sympathies to Meena. Several others condoled the death on social media, including actress Khushbu Sundar.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Subramanian said Vidyasagar had lung infection last December and at the time was at his home on oxygen support. Later, he was hospitalised and was in a hospital for about six months for treatment. Then, he encountered heart and lung failure, the minister said.

''For about 95 days, Vidyasagar was on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) life support. In February (2022), he contracted COVID-19,'' Subramanian said. On Tuesday night, he passed away and the cause of death was not due to coronavirus infection, he said.

About 15 days ago, the minister said when he had visited Vidyasagar at the hospital, he was unconscious.

Following Chief Minister M K Stalin's instruction and on priority, the Tamil Nadu government did its best to find suitable donor organs for him and a request was sent to authorities in several parts of the country including Maharashtra and Karnataka, he said. ''The blood has to match and we have to get donor organs.'' However, it did not happen, Subramanian said.

Meena began her career in filmdom as a child with Rajinikanth-starrer 'Muthu' (1995) and Kamal Haasan's 'Avvai Shanmugi' (1996) were among a host of her hit flicks.

