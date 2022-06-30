Aggretsuko Season 5: Current status & renewal possibilities

Despite positive reviews for Aggretsuko Season 4, Netflix is silent on continuing the anime. Anime lovers are buzzing about the possibility of a Season 5. The series was acclaimed for its plotline and acting performances worldwide, but it ended on several cliffhangers.

Netflix may take some more time to announce a season 5. The streamer often waits several months to gather all relevant viewership data from across the world. The fourth season of Aggretsuko was launched in December 2021. So it's been seven months only and fans may have to hold their horses a little longer.

However, the creators have already hinted that there will be Aggretsuko Season 5. They left a message in the post-credits scene of Season 4. It says, "Retsuko will return." We hope the animated series will return for new adventures.

The storyline for Aggretsuko Season 5 is still unclear but according to Season 4's storyline, Retsuko is likely to be back in the office with his monotonous work and the red panda will be abandoning her life by taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. He will try to be happy with his normal life.

Here's what happened in Aggretsuko Season 4. With the help of Hyodo, Fenneko, Kabae, Ton, and Ton's wife, Retsuko breaks Haida's office to steal the accounting data from a USB drive that he keeps secretly. After Haida realizes his relationship with Retsuko has worsened, he confronts Tadano about his relationship. But Tadano calmly shows him there is nothing other than friendship.

On the same night, Ton brings Haida to Retsuko's karaoke booth, where she tries to convince him to stop deploying the accounting data. The next day, Haida advises Himuro that they should stop, as several employees are aware of their actions. Meanwhile, when Himuro dismisses him confirming that he is disposable, he finally stands up for himself and confronts him.

Retsuko helps Haida to defeat Himuro. Himuro and Haida quit the company, while the original president, Ton, and Kabae return.

However, Haida is more confident about himself, and, when he joins Retsuko for a date, he finally sees Tadano in admiration. Fans want to see a beautiful relationship between Haida and Retsuko which is yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

As the anticipated Aggretsuko Season 5 is yet to be greenlit, so it's tough to predict a release date based on their records. However, it is safe to assume that the fifth season will come somewhere around the beginning of 2023.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: 'Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest' OVA gets the release date