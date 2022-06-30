Left Menu

When Vidyut Jammwal fainted during 'Khuda Haafiz 2' shoot

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' director Faruk Kabir revealed that Vidyut Jammwal had fainted while shooting for one of the scenes in the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:10 IST
Vidyut Jammwal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' director Faruk Kabir revealed that Vidyut Jammwal had fainted while shooting for one of the scenes in the film. "It was a dramatic scene and Vidyut had immersed himself in it. He initially didn't realise he fainted. He said to me 'I don't know what happened out there'. We even considered delaying the shoot, but he being such a committed actor was back on his feet as soon as his health permitted," Faruk shared.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is touted as an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first part revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

'Khada Haafiz Chapter 2', which was earlier slated for a June 17 release, will now hit the theatres on July 8 this year. Apart from 'Khuda Haafiz 2', Vidyut will also be seen in IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

