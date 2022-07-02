One Punch Man Season 3: Current status & what to expect

Anime lovers have been waiting for One Punch Man Season 3 for the past two years. They are also looking forward to seeing Sony's One-Punch Man movie by Fast & Furious director Justin Lin, which is currently under development. On the other hand, One Punch Man Season 3 is also returning with some action-packed episodes.

Season 2's ending gave a feeling of an improper season finale. Most of the reviews were very critical of the show's abrupt ending. So the anime lovers are expecting a convincing finale.

Yusuke Murata, the creator of One Punch Man has already confirmed that the third season is under production. In his message via Twitter, he said that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

"Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer."

"I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

Fans already started assuming the plotline for OPM 3. Although the base story would mainly highlight the life of Saitama, the third season will portray plenty of heroes fighting with the enemies. The viewers will be surprised to see the heroes' daring deeds. Some sources have claimed that Season 3 will be filled with action-packed episodes. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humor in Season 3.

The story of One Punch man Season 3 could also take a turn toward Gorou, an extremely skilled hero hunter. Saitama vs. Garou battle will bring a twist into the story.

According to some other sources, there could be one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash. We might see some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association in One Punch Man Season 3.

As for the release date, One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time as the previous season. There was a gap of around four years between the first two seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. So, we guess One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to release sometime in 2022.

