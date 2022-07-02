Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260: Taiju to fight against Wakasa and Benkei

The final struggle between the Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang has been covered in the last few chapters. Currently, we are forwarding to Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260. Everybody is happy because Taiju Shiba has joined Takemichi.

Previously in Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 will mainly focus on Takemichi and Taiju, instead Sanzu. Previous chapters show that Kakucho is no more. Kakucho raises his hands to help his childhood friend when Takemichi was worried about how to stop Sanju to start the cargo train. After a fierce fight, Kakucho stops the train and Sanzu's madness, but he dies.

Takemichi happily runs to his childhood friend, but the crybaby superhero falls to his knees seeing his friend lying dead on the ground. Sanzu doesn't have any faith in him, and he wants to take this opportunity to kill Takemichi.

Fortunately, Taiju Shiba appears in time and saves him. The scene takes a cinematic turn and shows Taiju straightly running over Sanzu with a motorbike.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259, we saw Mikey preparing for a fight. The chapter ends with Taiju confronting two enemies, but their faces are not revealed. It might be Benkei (Keizo Arashi) and Wakasa Imaushi.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 260, there could be a severe fight between Mikey and Takemichi. We may get a glimpse of a past conversation between Taiju and Mitsuya. Mitsuya convinces Taiju to show up for the fight if he wants to witness Mikey fighting Takemichi.

Taiju and Takemichi attack together, but Wakasa and Benkei don't allow Taiju to go any further. The duet of Wakasa and Benkei is very dangerous and deadly because they are also the legends in the Black Dragon gang, even though Taiju is also an alumnus in the gang, he is still quite new.

If the predictions are true, then it will be thrilling to see the 10th generation President of Black Dragons going against the two powerful members of the Second Generation Tokyo Manji Gang.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 will be released on July 6, 2022, without any break. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

