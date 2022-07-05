DC Titans Season 4: Director teases at Beast Boy’s return in a new look

DC Comics' Titan is returning with Season 4 to fight against evil. Titans Season 4 is one of the anticipated superhero series fans are eagerly waiting for. A few details about the series are doing the rounds in the internet. Recently, a big tease came from the series director Nicholas Copus, who posted a new, behind-the-scenes look of Titans Season 4.

The Instagram post by Nicholas shows Ryan Potter (who plays Beast Boy) in a different hairstyle. The caption reads, "After a two-week shooting Hiatus, Titans hits the ground running for part two of shooting season four today. Enjoy some new behind-the-scenes nonspoiler content as we get back on set!"

Filming for Titans Season 4 is underway and set to finish on September 30, 2022. A few days back, the director posted a short video to his Instagram account showing a road and a drone taking the picture of it. The road looks like a highway beside the Metropolis city border. In another post, he wrote "So far this season is the biggest by far! Aim to get you a few behind-the-scenes shots!"

In Titans Season 3, the Titans travel to Gotham City after Jason's murder, where Dick teams up in protecting the city with Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon. When Jason comes under the control of notorious criminal Jonathan Crane, the Titans find themselves battling their former teammate to prevent Crane from destroying Gotham. The third season also shows Kory's tense reunion with Blackfire, who seeks redemption for past actions, and Donna's return from the afterlife following her death in the previous season.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Titans star BrentonThwaites shared his point of view on the storyline of Titans Season 4. "I'd love to see a storyline develop between Superboy and the Titans. There's a lot of juice in that because we've seen a lot of him be good and a team player, and really attach himself to Dick's morals and values," he said.

He also explained, "But we all know there's this hidden dark side in that character that I think would be really interesting to explore. That's one of my favorite characters. I think Josh plays that very well, that flippant double-sided good-and-bad character."

Currently, Titans Season 4 is under development and the exact release date for the series is yet to be revealed. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on the superhero series.

