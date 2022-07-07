Will Netflix’s ‘The Royal Treatment’ ever get a sequel? Get new updates

Netflix's romantic film, The Royal Treatment debuted in January 2022 and went on to become a massive hit. The film became the week's most-watched film on the streaming service after the release and acquired the first rank for global films for 2 weeks. Now fans are expecting a sequel to the film. Will there be The Royal Treatment 2?

The Royal Treatment centers upon Izzy played by Laura Marano, the bubbly hairdresser and salon owner from New York, who once got a chance to style a royal wedding party. There she crossed the path with Prince Thomas played by 'Aladdin's star Mena Massoud, who runs the country of Lavania. He is marrying to perform the duty instead of love. King and Queen want Thomas to marry Lauren as the groom's family could help them get out of debt.

The charms begin to run between Izzy and Prince Thomas. A few days after, Lauren's mother observes that Thomas and Izzy are getting too close. Lauren is not concerned, commenting that she would rather focus on her business ideas than marry someone she barely knows. But unfortunately, a photo of Izzy and Thomas ends up in the papers and the saloon girl is asked to leave the wedding premises.

Prince Lavania's assistant Walter helps him to think that he loves Izzy. But he denied to marry her. Besides, Izzy finds that there was a major fire in the salon. She doesn't want to work at the salon anymore. Instead, she chooses to be the director of a local community center. The story of The Royal Treatment ends with Prince Thomas riding to Izzy's house on horseback and confessing his feelings for her.

The film has a dreamy conclusion, and fans are waiting for The Royal Treatment 2 to see Izzy and Thomas' complete love story. But it looks like Netflix has no plan to expand the story. Laura Marano spoke with Hollywood Life about the possibility of The Royal Treatment 2.

She said, "Well, never say never for sure. It's funny when The Perfect Date came out I got this question all the time, too. With The Perfect Date, I personally felt like the story was done. I know we all felt that same way even though it was so successful and people loved it. I'm so grateful for that. But with The Royal Treatment I could see more of the story being told. I could see it either way. I could see this being the one and done and final as we have a wonderful, sweet, beautiful conclusion. But I definitely could see more of these characters' stories being told, and I would definitely be down. I think going back into the accent would be intense, but would I be ready for it? I'd be down."

Several Netflix films and series are standalone projects. Since 'The Royal Treatment' has a fairy tale ending, it doesn't look like a sequel to the film would be made.

