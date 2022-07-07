Euphoria Season 3: Here’s the latest update & what to expect

Euphoria, HBO's second most-watched show since 2004 behind Game of Thrones is announced for Season 3 via the series' Instagram account. After a long delay, Euphoria Season 2 premiered on January 9, 2022, and ends on February 27.

The second season gets hampered and delayed due to Covid-19, but the same is not expected in the case of Euphoria Season 3, although the commencement of the principal photography is yet to be announced officially.

Euphoria is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The television series is created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO. The teen drama follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world and follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, self-harm, family, friendships, love, and sex.

Euphoria Season 2 gives fans a bittersweet ending. Rue's (Zendaya) return! Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are still broken up. Fezco and Faye are arrested while Ashtray was killed in a shootout with a S.W.A.T. team. What could be the plot for Euphoria Season 3?

Speaking to Variety, Zendaya said about Rue: "Rue wants to be here and it's up to her now. I really hope that we can explore her life in the future, closer to the other side and her sobriety journey."

She added, "I think that was expressed through her watching Lexi's play. … Rue wants to be here and it's up to her now. I really hope that we can explore her life in the future, closer to the other side and her sobriety journey."

Almost all the leads will return for Season 3, as the upcoming installment will continue Rue's story from the end of Season 2. That means we could expect Zendaya as Rue Bennet, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, AlexaDemie as Maddy Perez, and Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs to return in Euphoria Season 3. Dominic Fike, who played Elliot a new friend of Rue, comes between her and Julesis returning to their relationship.

The release date for Euphoria Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get more updates on the HBO series.

Also Read: Will Netflix's 'The Royal Treatment' ever get a sequel? Get new updates