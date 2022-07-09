Left Menu

Senior Odisha official files cyber plaint over fraudster impersonating him

It is a fake WhatsApp account set up in my name to possibly defraud people, he tweeted.You are hereby requested to not act on any such request for financial favour.

Odisha Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has filed a cyber complaint alleging that some fraudster was duping people by impersonating him on WhatsApp.

Jena, also the Additional Chief Secretary, said in his complaint with the Cyber Cell that someone was using his photograph on WhatsApp profile and asking for money from people through messages.

''I have lodged a cyber complaint and urged the police to initiate a criminal case, find out the accused and take strict action,'' Jena told PTI.

He also alerted everyone in a series of tweets.

''...I would like to inform all that the mobile number 7320937877 from which such messages are being sent does not belong to me. It is a fake WhatsApp account set up in my name to possibly defraud people,'' he tweeted.

''You are hereby requested to not act on any such request for financial favour. I shall never request anyone for financial help. I hope, all my friends and all well-wishers take note of this and in case they receive any such messages,'' Jena said in another Twitter post.

