Odd News Roundup: Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears

Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears

Some social media stars win their fame through their looks, others through their jokes. Simba the baby goat has won over the web with his astonishingly long ears - 22 inches and growing. The tawny-coated kid goat has attracted thousands of followers on YouTube and other channels since he was born in Karachi, Pakistan on June 4.

