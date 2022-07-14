Johnny Depp is not returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6!

Rumors about Johnny Depp's return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as Jack Sparrow have been doing the rounds among fans and netizens for the past few months. Turns out, those rumors were just that – rumors. The actor is not returning to Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Earlier it was reported that the actor was in talks with Disney for a $301 million deal for his return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6. According to the report, a source told PopTopic, "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp, They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two."

The source also said, "I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I'm unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow -- so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character."

Now a representative of Johnny Depp has rubbished all those reports about Johnny Depp's return. While talking to NBC news, the representative of the actor said, "This is made up." (Reported EOnline!)

Back in May, while Depp was in the middle of his defamation trial against Heard, the Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked by Sunday Times if he is interested to bring back Depp for his future projects. He answered, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

During the trial, Depp shared that he has no interest in returning to the upcoming Pirates movie. At the time, defense attorney Ben Rottenborn asked Depp, "If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?"

The actor replied, "That is true Mr. Rottenborn."

Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates movies, with the latest being the 2017 film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Depp successfully sued Amber Heard in a 2022 trial in Virginia. A seven-member jury ruled that Heard's allegations of "sexual violence" and "domestic abuse" were false.

The court finally awarded a total of $10.4 million to Depp as compensation, while Amber Heard was given $2 million in compensatory damages.

