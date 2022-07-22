Left Menu

Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' receives National Award for Best Feature Film

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, and south actor Suriya's action drama film 'Soorarai Pottru' received the National Award for Best Feature Film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:48 IST
Soorarai Pottru (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, and south actor Suriya's action drama film 'Soorarai Pottru' received the National Award for Best Feature Film. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath and featured Suriya along with Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

The film gathered a massive response from the netizens and Suriya also received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film. Apart from that, 'Soorarai Pottru' is currently being made in Hindi, with actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The release date of the film is still not announced.

Meanwhile, Aparna Balamurali received the National Award for Best Actress in the lead role for her performance in 'Soorarai Pottru'. Along with Suriya, actor Ajay Devgn also received the National Award for Best Actor in the lead role for his performance in the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

