Left Menu

Raksha Bandhan: Shraddha Kapoor shares special video with brothers Siddhanth, Priyank

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, dropped a reel video on her social media in which she could be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brothers Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyank Sharma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 23:29 IST
Raksha Bandhan: Shraddha Kapoor shares special video with brothers Siddhanth, Priyank
Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Priyank Sharma (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, dropped a reel video on her social media in which she could be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brothers Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyank Sharma. Taking to Instagram, the 'Stree' actor shared the video and captioned it, "Luckiest brothers in the universe!!! Happy Rakhi my Babus @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma"

In the video, the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor could be seen celebrating performing pooja ceremony at her residence and she also attached some cute pictures and videos with her brothers on the occasion of Raksha Bandha. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChIBo7Gphx0/

Soon after Shraddha dropped the adorable video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons. "So beautiful" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy raksha Bandhan my all time favourite." Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, which will be released on March 8, 2023.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and the 'Naagin' trilogy. Siddhanth Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's suspense thriller film 'Chehre', which was released in August 27, 2021.

Priyank Sharma is the son of veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, who made his bollywood debut in the year 2020, alongside Akshaye Khanna in 'Sab Kushal Mangal.'(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global
2
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
3
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022