Amy Grant continues to recover from bike accident, postpones tour dates

American Singer Amy Grant cancelled her remaining tour dates on Friday as she continues to recover from a bicycle accident in July. "Friends, we regretfully need to postpone Amy's previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022," her team wrote in a statement.

According to Fox News, Grant had previously postponed her August gigs following the accident. According to the announcement, all postponed events will be rescheduled for February through April 2023. Vince Gill, a country music musician, paid tribute to his wife, Amy Grant, who is recovering from a concussion sustained in a bike accident.

The "Baby, Bay" singer was knocked out for roughly 10 minutes after falling over a pothole. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts and abrasions, as well as a concussion. "Amy is getting stronger every day," Grant's manager Jennifer Cooke said in the statement. "Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

She added, "Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you." According to a Facebook post from Grant that included video from the concert, Grant's 22-year-old husband Vince Gill and their daughter Corrina performed Gill's song "When My Amy Prays" on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville last week in Grant's honor. Gill told the audience his wife is improving every day.

Corinna changed the lyrics to "when my mama prays." Gill told the audience he had not performed the song recently because of "her accident and everything she's been going through." He added, "I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her."

For the Christmas Tour with Michael W. Smith and the yearly "Christmas At The Ryman" engagement with Gill, Grant will start touring again in November. (ANI)

