Socceroos' Key Players Ruled Out: A Tactical Shift Ahead

Australia Full Back Jacob Italiano And Veteran Attacker Mathew Leckie Are Out Of The World Cup With Injuries

Australia's Socceroos face a setback as Jacob Italiano and veteran attacker Mathew Leckie are sidelined from the World Cup due to injuries, the team confirmed on Friday.

Italiano, who participated in initial group matches against Turkey and the United States, sustained an adductor injury during training, while Leckie suffered a hamstring strain during the match against the United States. Both key players missed the 0-0 draw against Paraguay, which secured Australia's spot in the Round of 32.

Despite Leckie's absence, noted for his heroics during Australia's encounter with Denmark in Qatar, the team's tactical adjustments helped maintain their momentum. Full back Aziz Behich expressed disappointment for his teammate but praised the team’s efforts, particularly Jordan Bos’s performance, which filled the gap and enabled effective attacks.