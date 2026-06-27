Socceroos' Key Players Ruled Out: A Tactical Shift Ahead

Australia's Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie are out of the World Cup due to injuries. Italiano suffered an adductor injury and Leckie sustained a hamstring strain. Leckie, a crucial player in Qatar, is now replaced due to injury challenges. Tactical adjustments led to a vital draw with Paraguay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Full Back Jacob Italiano And Veteran Attacker Mathew Leckie Are Out Of The World Cup With Injuries | Updated: 27-06-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 09:37 IST
Socceroos' Key Players Ruled Out: A Tactical Shift Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's Socceroos face a setback as Jacob Italiano and veteran attacker Mathew Leckie are sidelined from the World Cup due to injuries, the team confirmed on Friday.

Italiano, who participated in initial group matches against Turkey and the United States, sustained an adductor injury during training, while Leckie suffered a hamstring strain during the match against the United States. Both key players missed the 0-0 draw against Paraguay, which secured Australia's spot in the Round of 32.

Despite Leckie's absence, noted for his heroics during Australia's encounter with Denmark in Qatar, the team's tactical adjustments helped maintain their momentum. Full back Aziz Behich expressed disappointment for his teammate but praised the team’s efforts, particularly Jordan Bos’s performance, which filled the gap and enabled effective attacks.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026