Adani, Anil Agarwal lead India Inc in paying tributes to Jhunjhunwala

Richest Indian Gautam Adani and mining baron Anil Agarwal on Sunday led India Inc in paying tributes to veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away early this morning. ''Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP,'' Adani tweeted. Veteran banker Deepak Parekh said Jhunjhunwala was a modern-day legend with optimism that gave a fillip to the Indian market trajectory. ''He was a strong proponent of Indian enterprise and the ensuing uptick of the India growth story,''he said. ''He believed in the caliber and innovativeness of the typical Indian entrepreneur, asserting always that India would not only meet all geopolitical challenges but emerge as the front runner of the world economy.'' Banker Uday Kotak said: ''Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: my school and college mate. One year my junior. Believed stock India was undervalued. He is right. Amazingly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during Covid. Will miss you Rakesh!'' Mining baron Anil Agarwal said Jhunjhunwala will forever be known as the man who popularised public understanding of stock markets. ''Breaks my heart to know that a friend of mine, and more widely known as the big bull of our stock market, is no more...Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will forever be known as the man who popularised public understanding of stock markets. My prayers go out to his family & friends. Om Shanti,'' he tweeted. Jhunjhunwala often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, died in Mumbai Sunday morning. He was 62.

