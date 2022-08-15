Tara Sutaria snuggles with her cute pets

Left Menu

It's a snuggling and kissing day for Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria. On Monday, the actor dropped a series of pictures with her cute fur babies on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-08-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 23:31 IST
Tara Sutaria with her pets. Image Credit: ANI
It's a snuggling and kissing day for Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria. On Monday, the actor dropped a series of pictures with her cute fur babies on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Marjaavaan' actor shared a couple of posts, which she captioned, "Snuggling and squishing and kissing and licking!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChRsc9ZpE78/ In the first picture, the 'Tadap' actor could be seen sitting on a chair with her cute pet dog in her hand and getting kisses from the other fur baby.

In another picture, she could be seen flashing a big smile while posing with her dog. Tara was seen wearing a neon green crop top while having a spa session.

She also posted a video snuggling with her dog. Soon after the 'Student of Story 2' dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section with heart emoticons and cute messages for the actor.

Talking about Tara's film career, the 26-year-old made her debut in Karan Johar's 2019 drama film, 'Student Of The Year 2' opposite actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, bagging the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Apart from acting, Tara is well-known for her singing skills as well. She has showcased her singing capabilities on many platforms as well. Initially, the actor began as a singing contestant in Disney India's Big Bada Boom reality show from where she transitioned into her acting profession and entered the world of television. She starred in various Disney sitcoms like 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' in 2012 and 'Oye Jassi' in 2013.

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film 'Apurva', which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

