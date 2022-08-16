One Piece Chapter 1057: Ends of Wano Arc & Luffy starts a new voyage!

After a week's hiatus, the Japanese manga One Piece is returning with chapter 1057. At the end of the chapter, Straw Hats Pirate Luffy will be on a new voyage. It looks like One Piece Chapter 1057 will mark the end of the Wano Arc.

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the One Piece manga earlier said they'd conclude the story within three years. Lastly, fans enjoyed a thorough depiction of Luffy and Kaido's legendary battle. The Straw Hat Captain unleashed his Gear 5 transformation to free Wanokuni from Kaido's rule and became one of the four Emperors of the Seas. All the people of Flower Capital were celebrating the victory.

Meanwhile, Ryokugyu arrives in the Wano Country and attacks the people of Onigashima. Yamato and the Red Scabbards are struggling to stop the bloodthirsty Admiral Ryokugyu. Momonosuke appears in the middle of the conflict and says that it's his responsibility, as Wano's new Shogun, to fight for the island's people. Then red-haired pirate (Shanks) arrives in Wano country. Finally, Ryokugyu will give up after sensing Shanks' "conquer ambition" and understand that he is near.

Though Luffy senses the red-haired pirate's presence in Wano but instead of meeting him, Shanks is interested to find "One Piece" treasure.

As the recent leaks, One Piece Chapter 1057 will be titled "Conclusion." So it seems Luffy and his people are not willing to waste their time and finally leave Wanokuni country.

It is confirmed that we will see Luffy, Kid, and Law leaving the country in One Piece Chapter 1057 while Yamato is coming with them. Earlier, it was decided that Yamato will join the crew but he is not ready to leave Wano now.

In One Piece Chapter 1057, Yamato will travel full Wanokuni before reaching the new destination. While Luffy takes his flag and sails away from the island, he says that he will come back to take Momonosuke, Kinemon, and Yamato once they decide on becoming pirates. Luffy starts his voyage in One Piece Chapter 1057. Momo says goodbye to Luffy and stares at the flag until the spot diminishes.

Hopefully, the new arc will bring another interesting story of the voyage where both Luffy and Shanks are on the way with a common goal, which is to find the "One Piece" treasure.

One Piece Chapter 1057 will be released on Sunday, August 21, 2022. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

