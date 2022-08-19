Kuruluş Osman Season 4 updates: Everything we know so far

Kuruluş Osman, the Turkish historical TV series has hit home with many viewers globally and successfully streamed three seasons after being dubbed into several languages. After ATV renewed the show for a fourth season, fans are eagerly waiting for Kuruluş Osman Season 4.

The story follows Osman Ghazi's internal and external struggles and how he established and controlled the Ottoman Empire. It portrays his struggles against Byzantium and the Mongol Ilkhanate and how he was able to secure independence from the Sultanate of Rum to establish a sovereign state that would stand up to the Byzantine and Mongol Empires and would honor the Turks.

The character of Osman faces many enemies and traitors in his quest and the show illustrates how he was able to overcome these obstacles and fulfill his mission with the help of his loyal companions, family and friends.

Read the synopsis of Kuruluş Osman Season 3:

MalhunHatun comes to know about BalaHatun's pregnancy and is thus jealous of her. Osman Bey faces HarmankayaTekfurMikhaelKosses (KöseMihal) and BilecikTekfurRogatusLaskaris for PapazGregor, a priest who was imprisoned by Byzantine Emperor and he later escaped with the help of TekfurRogatus. TurgutBey is a brave alp who opposes the Byzantines and later forms strong alliances with Osman Bey.

Osman Bey has conflicts again with his old enemy TekfurAya Nikola is helped by the Catalan Company which includes Diego and the leader Anselmo. Osman Bey eventually manages to defeat the Catalans. TekfurAya Nikola wants to marry Mari (Sister of Mikhail Kosses]) who in turn has fallen in love with TurgutBey.

But she escapes the forced alliance and soon, with her brother's blessings, marries TurgutBey. Later Osman Bey and BalaHatun are blessed with a baby boy named Alaeddin Ali. A huge feast is held to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Later, TurgutBey's pregnant wife Maryam Hatun (Mari) dies due to poisoning and GunduzBey comes under suspicion for the same. Osman faces a lot of hurdles in his quest to prove his brother's innocence along with encountering a new enemy determined to cause harm to his people and his plans in building a future state. He successfully conquers Inegöl and Yenisehir but faces tragic losses among his close ones including his elder brother Gunduz, his adoptive mother Selcan and his cousin Aygül."

Kuruluş Osman Season 4 will start from the end of Season 3 focusing on Osman's struggles and his whole journey ahead.

The exact release date for Kuruluş Osman Season 4 is yet to be announced, however, according to a report, the fourth part might be released in 2022 or 2023. The producer of the Osman series, Mehmet Bozda announced that they preparing to start the filming for Seasons 4 and 5 that will premiere in 2022-2023.

The series broke several viewership records in many countries. Fans throughout the globe expect the Turkish series to be on Netflix but unfortunately, the streamer doesn't acquire the streaming rights of Kuruluş Osman. Fans can find the series streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

We will surely keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the popular Turkish series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.