Kapil Sharma gets stylish makeover for new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to come up with a new season of his popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', and interestingly, he has got a stylish makeover for the show. On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and dropped a picture flaunting his sauve look.

In the image, he is seen sporting his well-groomed beard and hair. Speaking of his outfit, he opted for a black t-shirt paired with matching pants and layered with a white coat. He completed his look with black sneakers and shades.

"New season, new look#tkss #comingsoon," he captioned the post. Kapil's picture has garnered loads of comments filled with praises.

"Waah. Can't recognise," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented. "Omg!ove t look," actor Divya Dutta commented.

"Looking sharp," former cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote. The last season of The Kapil Sharma Show aired in June this year. More details regarding the new season are awaited. (ANI)

