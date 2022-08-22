Left Menu

John Abraham-backed 'Tara Vs Bilal' books Oct 14 release date

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:37 IST
Actor John Abraham on Monday announced his upcoming production ''Tara Vs Bilal'' will be released in theatres on October 14.

Directed by Samar Iqbal, the slice-of-life film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the title roles.

Abraham, who is producing the movie under his banner JA Entertainment alongside T-Series and TVB Films, took to Instagram to share the release date of the movie.

''#TaraVsBilal a slice of life film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee to hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022! ''Directed by Samar Iqbal and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and John Abraham, the film showcases the clash of two opposites Tara and Bilal!'' read the caption of the post which also shared the first looks of Rane and Rathee from the film.

Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, ''Tara Vs Bilal'' is co-produced by Minnakshi Das and Shiv Chanana.

