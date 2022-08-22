Yumi's Cells Season 3 updates: Everything you need to know

Season 3 of the K-drama, Yumi's Cells is highly sought after, especially after the release of Season 2. Fans are waiting to see who will be the perfect boyfriend for Kim Yumi (Kim Go-eun). Jinyoung plays Yumi's love interest in the second season but he does not make a perfect pair with Yumi. So what are the creators thinking about Yumi's Cells Season 3?

Lee Sang-yeob directed Yumi's Cells was launched in 2021 and was praised by audiences and critics alike. Yumi's Cells Season 2 started premiering on TVING on June 10, 2022, and ended on July 22.

Yumi's Cells story so far

Based on the eponymous webtoon, it is a cell-based psychological romance that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker Yumi. The drama tells the story from the perspective of the brain cells in her head that control her every thought, feeling and action.

Yumi is an ordinary woman in the story. Her love cell falls into a coma after a failed relationship shock. The drama will depict her growth and transformation as her cells work hard to wake up the love cell.

Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) is a game developer and an engineer to the core. Although he doesn't speak emotionally, he tries to wake up Yumi's love cell with his simple and honest personality.

Most Yumi's Cells Season 2 viewers highly praised the acting performance of Kim Go-eun as Yumi. In Season 2, a matured Yumi starts a new relationship with Bobby (Jinyoung). Yumi, who grew mature after breaking up with Goo Woong, is now leading her life and proactively attempting to find her new love.

Although she had gone through a painful breakup, she successfully got back up on her own feet. She is not afraid to candidly express her feelings to Bobby. They both decided to keep the relationship secret at the office but their romance runs smoothly.

However, after some time they start to have issues when Bobby tries to hide the truth about certain things. This is the main reason for the breakup between the two. Yumi's Cells Season 3 might introduce an ideal man for Yumi.

In the end, she finishes her book and goes to a holiday/surprise party. But the real gem was when she was introduced to Dae-young's colleague. Fans do not get to see his face but guess that the person is Soonrok because their marriage was teased in Yumi's Cells Season 1. But it is still unclear who could play Soonrok.

What to expect from Yumi's Cells Season 3?

Many fans think Soonrok could be Yami's final love in Yumi's Cells Season 3. According to Fandom, the author said that Soonrok is a character whose appearance is cheerful rather than serious person, so he looked for stars Park Bo-Gum and Kang Ha-Neul as references. At work, Soonrok is a sharp and professional worker who does not talk much and describes only what is required.

The producer Lee Sang-yeob and Writer Song Jae-jung hinted to Koreaboo about the possibility of Yumi's Cells Season 3. They described Soon Rok as tall and handsome but did not disclose who to cast for Soonrok.

"I can't speak too definitely about season three. As the original work is so amazing, it was worth adapting it into a drama but also, because the original webtoon was too famous, I couldn't help but be nervous. If we do a third season, I think that we will need more twists for Soon Rok. While we will retain his character, we will use plot twists to show the other relationships," said Lee Sang-yeob and Song Jae-jung.

"Since we've not yet decided on things, we can't tell you [who we think should play Soon Rok]. But if we end up doing season three, we'd have to discuss it again. As everyone knows, the cast for season two had to be prepared carefully as the moment we mention who's casted, things blew up quickly.

I remember that while we were planning things, we hilariously mentioned that because both Ahn Bo Hyun for season one and Jinyoung in season two did so well that we'd have to bring over TimothéeChalamet or someone of that standard for season three," they explained.

"Soon Rok isn't perfect. He's tall and is handsome but he hides it. He's someone that knows how precious the things he likes are, so I hope that the actor that plays him will be someone that can pull this off well," they said.

Yumi's Cells Season 3 is yet to be officially announced. We will let you know every update as soon as we get anything new on the K-drama. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for updates on more series.

