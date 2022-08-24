Milind Soman thanks PM Narendra Modi for encouraging people to take up Yoga, Ayurveda

Fitness guru and style icon Milind Soman, on Wednesday, shared a couple of pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for encouraging people to take up Yoga and Ayurveda across the country. Taking to Instagram, Milind shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Was so happy to meet Hon PM @narendramodi after the #UnityRun and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health & fitness :) I thanked him for all he is doing to encourage people to take up Yoga and Ayurveda across the country, and gifted him a Balakrishna that @ankita_earthy brought from Vrindavan during Janmashtami @fitindiaoff #JaiHind."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChojL08LL7l/ In the first picture, Milind could be seen standing and posing with the prime minister.

In another picture, he can be seen gifting a small sculpture of Lord Balakrishna to Modi with joined hands. Soon after Milind, dropped these pictures, fans congratulated the fitness icon for the second edition of his unity run on 75 years of India's independence and for his meeting with the PM.

"Wow...great Sir. You will always remain my fitness idol as you were. Keep up the great work sir," a fan commented. The 450 km-long unity run started off on Independence Day from the Jhansi Fort in Rajasthan and concluded a week later at Delhi's Red Fort, which Milind covered barefooted.

Through the Unity run, he celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, to spread the message of unity, peace and harmony. Milind Soman is known to inspire many through his workout videos and photos on Instagram.

He had been a part of many big Bollywood films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani', '16 December', 'Jurm', 'Bheja Fry' etc. He made his comeback with a party track titled 'Shringaar'. The song has been recorded by Akasa Sing and Aastha Gill. Written by Vayu, the dance song also featured rapper Raftar and received a positive response from the netizens. (ANI)

