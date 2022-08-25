Left Menu

Athletics-Zdzieblo returns to work as a doctor after taking silver for Poland

Polish racewalker Katarzyna Zdzieblo could benefit from a well-deserved vacation after winning silver medals at both the World and the European athletics championships but she is instead going back to the hospital where she works.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 04:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 04:32 IST
Athletics-Zdzieblo returns to work as a doctor after taking silver for Poland

Polish racewalker Katarzyna Zdzieblo could benefit from a well-deserved vacation after winning silver medals at both the World and the European athletics championships but she is instead going back to the hospital where she works. Zdzieblo, 25, finished second in the 20km and 35km race walks at the World Athletics Championships in the U.S. in July and won another 20km silver medal in Munich at the European championships in August.

She can also count graduating from medical school among her achievements this year and will return to a hospital in Rzeszow, a city in the south-east of Poland, to complete her training. "I do not treat my return to work in the role of a doctor as a clash with reality but rather as something new," Zdzieblo told Polish news outlet Sportowe Fakty.

"After so many weeks of training and travelling to the World Championship and to Europe I find changing place, surroundings, and environment appropriate." Once her internship is over, Zdzieblo will have to decide whether to postpone her plans to specialise in radiology and focus on athletics.

"The trend in racewalking is that peak form comes after the age of 30," she added. "I do not look that far into the future because my life has taught me I cannot think that long-term and that it is better to focus on what I can do to be happy at a given moment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022