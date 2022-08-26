What to expect from Animal Kingdom Season 6 finale? (Plus Season 7 in detail)

Jonathan Lisco-developed Animal Kingdom Season 6 will end premiering on August 28, 2022. The TNT series is set to conclude the Cody family story after six seasons for a total of 75 episodes. For those still hoping for Animal Kingdom Season 7, TNT already confirmed Animal Kingdom Season 6 is the finale of the series.

Before the premiere of Animal Kingdom Season 5, the series star Shawn Hatosy who plays the oldest Cody son Andrew "Pope" Cody reveals via Twitter that the writers had promised to present a very satisfying ending to the viewers.

"Bittersweet news. Yes, season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours ... see you this summer for season 5!!" wrote Shawn Hatosy.

As for ratings of the current streaming season, Animal Kingdom Season 6 averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 650,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Which is down by 35% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership in comparison to Season 5.

The charming crime family drama follows the story of a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by the matriarch, Smurf.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13, which will release on August 28, is titled "Fubar". The final chapter might show a potential prison break. It's time for the Cody Boys to plan a massive escape. While Pope offers information on a cold case in exchange for a prison transfer, Deran says goodbye to the bar. J makes plans with Penny and Craig chooses Renn and Nick. Smurf learns Julia has been dishonest.

It seems Animal Kingdom S6 E13 will showcase Cody boys embarking on their most dangerous job yet and Andrew commits the original sin that destroyed the family.

Let's wait for the finale episodes of the crime family drama. The countdown has started for Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13.

