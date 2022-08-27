Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'

American Coco Gauff often talks about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too. The 18-year-old French Open finalist earned her first wages playing the role of a young Williams for an airline commercial, Gauff told reporters ahead of Monday's U.S. Open main draw start, and snagged a photo with her childhood idol on the set.

"I first met Serena - she definitely doesn't know this - I think I was nine or 10 years old. They needed a stunt double to play a young version of her just the face down," said Gauff. "I think it was for a Delta commercial. I don't think they ever used it but that was, like, my first check I ever got as a kid. She doesn't know this but the first money I ever made for myself was because of her, doing a commercial."

Fan-favourite Gauff joined her U.S. Open competitors in offering praise for Williams, who won her first major title before Gauff was born and will soon retire after having inspired a generation of Black athletes. "Growing up I never thought that I was different because the No. 1 player in the world was somebody who looked like me," said Gauff. "I think that's the biggest thing that I can take from what I've learned from Serena."

