Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Plan A Plan B' to arrive on Netflix on Sep 30
- Country:
- India
Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming Netflix comedy movie “Plan A Plan B” will premiere on September 30.
The streaming service released a short teaser and announced the release date for the upcoming movie during its Films Day event here on Monday.
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora, the film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and popular influencer Kusha Kapila.
According to the official synopsis, the film is about a match-maker and a divorce attorney, and what happens when they fall in love.
Deshmukh said he is looking forward to his Netflix film debut.
''It has been a wonderful experience working on this film - and I am truly excited for my film debut on Netflix across 190 countries. Opposites, coming together - always make for a fun watch and we hope the audience enjoys the movie as much as we enjoyed making it!'' the actor said in a statement.
''It has been an absolute blast working with Riteish and the entire team of 'Plan A Plan B'. The film brings a completely fresh dynamic to the audience and we are so excited for them to see it!'' added Bhatia.
''Plan A Plan B'' is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Many discrepancies in what was recommended by panel on Delhi excise policy and what AAP govt implemented, alleges BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.
Silence of Arvind Kejriwal on corruption charges in excise policy proves that he is 'hardcore dishonest', alleges BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.
Handcuffs are getting close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as nodes of corruption are being unravelled: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.
AAP is saying it'll be Modi versus Kejriwal in 2024, but we all know what happened in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.
Delhi excise policy: Zones were awarded to 'some' industrialists which is worrisome, alleges BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.