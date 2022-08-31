Left Menu

Ben Kingsley to return as Trevor Slattery for Marvel's 'Wonder Man' series

Veteran actor Ben Kingsley is set to reprise the character of Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Wonder Man series from Marvel Studios.Set at Disney Plus, the show will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man.In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company sees a downfall due to competition from Tony Starks Stark Industries.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:01 IST
Ben Kingsley to return as Trevor Slattery for Marvel's 'Wonder Man' series
Ben Kingsley Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Ben Kingsley is set to reprise the character of Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Wonder Man series from Marvel Studios.

Set at Disney Plus, the show will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man.

In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company sees a downfall due to competition from Tony Stark's Stark Industries. Williams joins villain Baron Zemo and gains superpowers including super strength and durability. After facing the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately becomes one of them.

According to entertainment website Variety, the series in being developed as a Hollywood satire. Kingsley's Slattery, who first appeared in ''Iron Man 3'', is a failed actor and Wonder Man has been an actor and a stuntman in the comics. Most recently, the veteran actor appeared as Slattery in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'' Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote "Shang-Chi", will serve as an executive producer and co-creator on the Wonder Man series. Andrew Guest is attached as head writer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022