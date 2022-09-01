Left Menu

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II calls his 'Aquaman' role 'clown work'

Hollywood star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says his role in Aquaman was clown work as opposed to films like The Trial of the Chicago 7.Abdul-Mateen, who essayed the role of David Kane Black Manta in the DC blockbuster, said it is important for actors to try their hands at various genres.Everything should be about getting to the truth.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:13 IST
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II calls his 'Aquaman' role 'clown work'

Hollywood star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says his role in ''Aquaman'' was ''clown work'' as opposed to films like ''The Trial of the Chicago 7''.

Abdul-Mateen, who essayed the role of David Kane/ Black Manta in the DC blockbuster, said it is important for actors to try their hands at various genres.

''Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you’re in. Something like ‘Aquaman’, that’s clown work. ‘Aquaman’ is not ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’. You have got to get over yourself,'' the 36-year-old actor told entertainment outlet Vulture in an interview.

Abdul-Mateen said actors have to do blockbusters like superhero films for their survival. ''In order to survive (as an actor) and to do it well, you have to play that game and then be crafty about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of ‘Wow, I didn’t expect to see a Chekhovian thing or August Wilson and Aquaman, but I did','' he added.

Abdul-Mateen most recently starred in Michael Bay’s “Ambulance”, which came out earlier this year, and Keanu Reeves-led ''The Matrix Resurrections''.

He will be seen next in ''Aquaman'' sequel ''Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'', scheduled to be released on December 25, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022