Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196: Miyo acts like a mentor to Maki in the fight!

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 196. After all the turmoil surrounding Maki and Naoya, the arrival of a new competitor in this battle is likely to make everyone excited in the colony. Readers will witness news characters once again in the Sakurajima Colony.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 ended with a new player Daidou taking over the game and brutally slashing Naoya without using any Cursed Techniques. Daigo Hagane is also interested to find a katana.

The chapter also introduces Miyo Rokujushi, one more player in the Culling Game. Miyo Rokujushi is very keen to find a sumo opponent. He is interested in the sumo-wrestling match. So he asks people around him to fight with him but no one agreed.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman informs him that such a fight is taking place in Ryogoku, Tokyo. Hearing the news he goes out to the destination without knowing much about the event.

On the other hand, Maki realizes that she needs to be stronger than before, and the new katana character could guide her.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196, we could see the new player might help her to power up. Daido has given her the first hint about seeing everything else besides the cursed spirit, and now Miyo is to do the same. Like Daido, Miyo too must be an expert in his field and will teach Maki a thing or two as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196 will reveal Miyo's ability in the Sumo match between him and Maki. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196 raw scans have dropped recently and revealed Miyo's simple domain and Maki's major power-up.

Viewers will witness the fight between these two. Twitter user Ducky shared a post saying, "The domain will not be completed if both sides, do not agree to a match. Maki has not yet agreed, so the domain is not fully formed."

"'Alright then, I'll take you up on the offer.' Then Maki agrees to the sumo face-off."

The leaks of the upcoming chapter started with an editor's note to describe the basic rules of Miyo's simple domain, which invalidated everything inside the boundaries. Both the players have to follow the sumo-wrestling agreement to complete the barrier. But the barriers remain incomplete until Maki agreed to fight with Miyo.

However, fans will see Miyo acting like her mentor in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196. Miyo offers Maki to listen to him as she can't focus to give the best shot. Miyo overpowers Maki and he gives his best to her. Maki surprisingly tells everything to Miyo. Miyo and Maki will be seen in several sumo poses as per the wrestling handbook of instruction.

Despite learning the poses, Miyo and Maki talk to each other about Sumo. Miyo teaches her how to sharpen her instinct. Lastly, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196 reveals that Maki can break out of the simple domain after fighting Miyo. Now she is confident in her power.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196 will release on Sunday, September 4 in Japan, while international fans will get it on Monday, September 5.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196 timings in different places around the planet.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

