Black Clover Chapter 336 to begin last holy war of the human! Can Asta save humanity?

The cliffhanger given by the author and illustrator Yuki Tabata in the latest issue of the Black Clover manga series, aka Black Clover Chapter 335 means that the next chapter is anticipated. To become a devil host, Lucius plans to use his and Julius' devil powers to remake humanity with undying bodies to create peace. Lucius is proceeding according to his plan. The last holy war of the human is about to begin in Black Clover Chapter 336.

Black Clover Chapter 336 will show the confrontation of Asta vs. the final villain Lucius Zogratis. Possibly Lucius is the final villain as the manga is in its final arc. In the last fight, Asta was defeated by Lucius, and he failed to guard Sister Lily as she is defending Lucius. Lucius already threatened him saying that more fighting will not help because the Asta will die soon.

Meanwhile, Noele, Neru and Mimosa arrive to save Asta but Lily becomes the barrier of Noele's spatial magic attack. Seeing Lily, Noele is surprised. Lucius says that Lily's power is given by Lucifer after being purified by Julius.

This power is given to the Humans by Julius, and they will transform into a higher beings which shall be known as Paladins, and Sister Lily is the first of them. In Chapter 334 we see Lucius explaining that he has two souls in his body and he is the most powerful devil in the world. He can see the future where everything is peaceful but to rule that he needs to get rid of his second soul Julius.

Lucius then explains his plan to use their devils' powers to remake humanity with undying bodies to create peace. Lucius travels to the Clover Kingdom and hides as Julius. But, Asta has already discovered Lucius' identity hidden inside the Wizard King.

Now to defeat the Wizard King, Asta has to be stronger than him. The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 336 are yet to be revealed.

We will get back with the spoilers and the raw scans as soon as they come. A Black Clover Chapter 336 raw scan is scheduled to be out within two to three days before the release. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

Black Clover chapter 336 will be officially released on Sunday, September 4. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 334 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00, (September 4)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00, (September 4)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 AM, (September 4)

UK Summer Time: 16:00, (September 4)

Central European Summer Time: 17:00, (September 4)

Indian Standard Time: 20:30, (September 4)

Philippines Time: 11:00, (September 4)

Australian Central Summer Time: 00:30, (September 4)

