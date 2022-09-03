Left Menu

Eiza Gonzalez to star opposite Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna in series 'La Maquina'

Actor Eiza Gonzalez will be joining Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal in Hulu limited series La Maquina.According to entertainment website Deadline, the Spanish-language show was picked up at Hulu in July.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-09-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 12:22 IST
Eiza Gonzalez Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Eiza Gonzalez will be joining Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal in Hulu limited series ''La Maquina''.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, the Spanish-language show was picked up at Hulu in July. '''La Maquina' follows aging boxer Esteban (Garcia Bernal) whose crafty manager Andy (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force,'' the plotline reads. Gonzalez will star as Irasema, an aspiring sports journalist who approaches boxing as more of an art form. Irasema is their ex-wife of Esteban and the mother of their two children. She has known Esteban and Andy since they were teenagers.

Luna and Garcia Bernal are also producing "La Máquina" via their La Corriente del Golfo banner. Marco Ramirez is attached as executive producer and showrunner. He is also writing the series. Gabriel Ripstein will direct the show, which hails from studio Searchlight TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

