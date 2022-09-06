Left Menu

Rithvik Dhanjani, Krystle Dsouza bid adieu to Bappa with their friends in filmy style, watch video

Rithvik Dhanjani along with his close friends bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on the 6th day of celebrations in a grand style.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2022 08:50 IST
Rithvik Dhanjani and his friends (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rithvik Dhanjani along with his close friends bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on the 6th day of celebrations in a grand style. On Monday night, Rithvik took to Instagram and shared a video showing how he and his friends from the entertainment industry including Krystle DSouza and Pryanca Talukdar.

In the video, they all are seen grooving to Ganpati's songs with full zeal and enthusiasm. Surbhi Jyoti was also a part of the celebrations.

"Bappa goes home..and we bid adieu in the best way we can," Rithvik captioned the clip. Rithvik's video has won many hearts. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Vibe hi alag hai."

"No way better than this," another one commented. In another post, Rithvik shared a string of images in which he can be seen sharing smiles with his friends wearing white ensembles.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. Rithvik made Lord Ganesha's idol from scratch at his home and that too in an eco-friendly way. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

