My Hero Academia Chapter 366 will return with Shiragaki vs. heroes fight after a break

Tomura Shigaraki/AFO is too strong to deal with. But Mirko tries to keep him away as long as she could. In the last fight, the rabbit hero is injured and her condition is not good. Mirko is on the edge of death in the final arc. No. 4 and No. 5 heroes have sacrificed themselves to save future generations. They tried their best to save Bakugo. What My Hero Academia Chapter 366 has in store?

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia Chapter 366 is on break. Fans have to wait a week more to get the plotlines. The release date for the Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 366 has been reportedly pushed back for a week.

In Chapter 365 of My Hero Academia, Bakugo's heart and lungs are completely damaged. Edgeshot uses his Foldabody Quirk to perform surgery on Katsuki Bakugo. He allows himself to expand his body so he becomes as thin as possible and his life forces fade away. But Shigaraki is frightened if Bakugo recovers then he will sustain quirk's awakening and his organs will become powerful enough. So he may be defeated by Bakugo.

And if Bakugo died, the fandom will be upset. However, we could pray that he should get at least one more chance to prove himself.

Finally, at the end of the previous chapter, we saw Edgeshot is achieving the surgery and AFO unleashes a new power against the heroes. My Hero Academia Chapter 366 will show how the heroes defend themselves. In the new chapter, AFO might produce his army to deal with the heroes.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 337: Yuno vs Lucius battle begins

My Hero Academia Chapter 366 could also show Deku's arrival to save his friends. However, these all are predictions. We will get back with the new chapter's spoilers and the raw scans as soon as it comes. Get back with more BNHA (Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 366 spoilers and raw scans as soon as it comes. The spoilers will be released 3-4 days before its release, whereas the raw scans will be leaked 2-3 days before the original issue. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

Unfortunately, Chapter 337 raw scan will be delayed as the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 366 is on hiatus. My Hero Academia Chapter 366 might release on September 19, 2022.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus. Readers who want to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters can get those for free on VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Source: Otakus Notes

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1059 hint teases entrance of Blackbeard, Boa, Moria & Perona