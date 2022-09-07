Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 266 plot to an interesting turn?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 266 is the upcoming episode of the anime that fans are waiting for. We earlier assumed that the new arc would focus on Kawaki's secret mission to protect a princess from another country but the plot could take a new turn.

BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 266 is titled "The Himawari Kidnapped Incident." The princess might get kidnapped because in the last few chapters Kawaki was trying his best to get close to Kae to protect her. Kawaki was given a secret mission to protect Kae.

The preview for BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 266 is out. It features all of Himawari's friends who are searching for her. Kae said that she thought Himawari went out shopping. Even teacher Hana Sensei is also looking for her, as it's been a while since she left the academy. Kawaki knew that Himawari can't break the promise, so there is something wrong.

The upcoming few episodes' titles suggest that the story of the Himawari-Kawaki Ninja Academy arc may reach its climax. Shonen Jump has already released the titles through the end of July and the latest issue. Here are the titles shared by Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 266 – 'Himawari Kidnapping Incident'

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 267 – 'Kawaki, Reveals His Identity!?'

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 – 'The Targeted School Festival'

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 266 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 11 2022 at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will live stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

