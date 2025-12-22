Political Tensions Erupt Over Aravalli Mining Dispute in Rajasthan

The political landscape in Rajasthan has become a battleground over the contentious issue of mining in the Aravalli mountain ranges. State Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi recently criticized former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for transforming a judicial dilemma into a political confrontation.

Chaturvedi pointed a finger at Gehlot, recalling his administration's approval of mining activities in 2002. He denounced Gehlot's current opposition as unwarranted, especially since the Supreme Court has demanded a comprehensive plan rather than issuing direct orders on the matter.

Both central and state authorities maintain that efforts to protect the Aravallis remain steadfast, with a major portion banned from mining. The BJP-led government refutes allegations of endangering Rajasthan's environment in favor of mining interests. The central government asserts a balanced approach towards conserving the Aravallis while allowing responsible development.

(With inputs from agencies.)