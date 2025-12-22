Political Tensions Erupt Over Aravalli Mining Dispute in Rajasthan
Rajasthan's recent political fracas saw State Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi scrutinizing former CM Ashok Gehlot's stance on Aravalli mining policies. Chaturvedi accused the Gehlot regime of initiating consent in 2002 and dismissed fears of ecological threats. The apex court mandates a unified policy for sustainable regulation.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Rajasthan has become a battleground over the contentious issue of mining in the Aravalli mountain ranges. State Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi recently criticized former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for transforming a judicial dilemma into a political confrontation.
Chaturvedi pointed a finger at Gehlot, recalling his administration's approval of mining activities in 2002. He denounced Gehlot's current opposition as unwarranted, especially since the Supreme Court has demanded a comprehensive plan rather than issuing direct orders on the matter.
Both central and state authorities maintain that efforts to protect the Aravallis remain steadfast, with a major portion banned from mining. The BJP-led government refutes allegations of endangering Rajasthan's environment in favor of mining interests. The central government asserts a balanced approach towards conserving the Aravallis while allowing responsible development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
