Bengal Singer Harassment Sparks Controversy: Accused Arrested

The Purba Medinipur police have apprehended the man accused of harassing actress and playback singer Lagnajita Chakraborty during her performance at an event in Bengal. This incident has been labeled as unfortunate by the district's Superintendent of Police, Mithun De, who confirmed the arrest of the alleged offender, Mehboob Malik.

Mithun De elaborated on the police response, noting the swift action taken once the situation was reported. "We had been conducting raids as the accused was evading capture, and today we succeeded in bringing him into custody. He will be presented in court, and we intend to request his remand for further investigation. We have maintained communication with the singer and have also launched a departmental inquiry to assess if the station's approach could have been improved," said De.

The controversy arose when Chakraborty was allegedly approached aggressively by Malik during her rendition of a devotional song from the movie 'Devi Chowdhurani' at a private event in Kolkata. She reported that Malik charged at her with the intention to harm her after demanding she sing secular songs instead. Eyewitnesses at the event corroborated her account of the incident, which is under detailed investigation.