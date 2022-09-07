Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73: Can Team 7 enters Ten Tails’ hideout?

The manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73 will proceed with Team 7 assembled and waiting for the operations to start after Sasuke's orders to infiltrate the Ten-Tails army base camp.

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73 will also focus on Eida and Kawaki. Kawaki wonders why Eida decided to return her karma if she doesn't like it so much. Kawaki would be in a difficult position if he finds Eida is confessing.

The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 73 is yet to be out, but according to the recent spoilers, the team will proceed to the enemy base under the coordination of Sasuke. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73, Eida and Daemon will play the main key role as they know Code's strategy to play with Ten Tails. Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the preview of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73.

Chapter 73 Releases on September 20th 2022!

The Reddit user Toasted Asian predicts: "Team 7 mission is to infiltrate Ten Tails hideout based on Sasuke's coordinations to the location. Sasuke and naruto come along. The 6 arrive only to see just Code. Before transferring the minions to Konoha code amps up his chakra by absorbing Ten Tails chakra just for insurance," in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the popular monthly shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto and artist MikioIkemoto. It has crossed more than 50 chapters and currently focusing on Chapter 73. The manga follows a monthly schedule, and Boruto Chapter 73 is set to be released in the third week of every month.

Boruto Chapter 73 is one of the crucial chapters as readers will see Code's next step. Code he takes a new path without Ada and Daemon. Kawaki, Boruto, and the Hokage move against Code. Code creates a troop of an army by the legendary Ten-Tails. He converted it into a human size beast using his Claw Marks. Sasuke has already given them directions to the hideout. Naruto and Sasuke have decided to go to the enemy's place. Besides, Eida is a feeling with Kawaki.

Code is getting ready for the war but he is unaware that his enemies find his den. Ten Tails approved the new army with the power of Chakra. While Eida and Daemon learned about Code's next move to conquer Leaf Village, they decided to save it. They faced earlier the power of the Ten-Tails army as they served Code in past. So they rush to the village but Kawaki is in doubt about whether Eida betrays the villagers.

When Code arrives at the Leaf Village, he finds six people standing in front of him. Code sends his army and Ten-Tails to the Leaf village, but he leaves his Claw Marks behind. Dameon and Eida prove their loyalty when Leaf Village is under attack and Kawaki is happy.

The raw scans for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73 would surface two or three days before its release. Boruto Chapter 73 will release on September 20, 2022, at 12.00 AM (JST). Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

