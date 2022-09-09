Sex Education Season 4 updates: Everything we know so far

Sex Education Season 4 is official and filming underway. The series is created by Laurie Nunn. After successfully completing the first three seasons, Netflix is preparing to launch the fourth season of the coming-age drama.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the life of the students after their school. The students of Moordale High school have grown up, and the institution is going to shut down. Here's what we know so far about Sex Education Season 4.

Recently, Netflix shared the updates through a post on Twitter. The post also revealed that Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy is playing Mr. Molloy in Sex Education Season 4.

Sex Education Season 4 is officially in production!

Sex Education Season 4: Who are in the show?

The casting director Lauren Evans, announced a casting call for Sex Education Season 4 in November last year. In an interview with backstage.com, Lauren Evans said, "We wanted to find an eclectic ensemble that felt fresh and diverse. The auditions were fantastic." Viewers will see two newbies, Abbi and Kent, in Sex Education Season 4.

CASTING CALL for two new trans characters in SEX EDUCATION Season 4 @NetflixUK 🍆 Trans actors get on it!!! 😁💗🌸💪🏾 Pls share with pals too! pic.twitter.com/QUQ9tTms8Y — Krishna Istha (@KrishnaIstha) November 17, 2021

Actor Patricia Allison who played Ola Nyman, Jakob's pansexual daughter in the last three seasons is not returning to the show's fourth outing. Speaking to the Capital Xtra Breakfast show with the host presenters Yinka Bokinni and Shayna Marie, the actress said, "I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so so much, and playing Ola but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for season four."

The presenters were shocked. When they asked her the reason for the decision, Patricia Allison answered, "Some other opportunities have come up. So, I've been doing it for three years and I've like genuinely loved it."

While speaking to Digital Spy, she made it clear that there are no such cliffhangers for her character to tie up in the next season.

She said: "Lily is not coming back either. Her storyline was just wrapped up quite nicely at the end of season three. So she's got no loose ends to tie up, she had quite a happy ending," she said.

Simone Ashley who played Olivia in the Netflix series also confirmed that she wouldn't be returning to the show. She reveals that she is busy with Netflix's other popular show Bridgerton. In the chat show "This Morning" with the host Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson, the actress explains I get asked that all the time. No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."

A few days after, actress Tanya Reynolds who played alien-loving Lily Iglehart, the onscreen girlfriend confirmed that she is not joining the Sex Education Season 4 team.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows -- when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen," Reynolds told RadioTimes of her Sex Education departure.

Sources suggest Sex Education Season 4 will feature a mix of old and new faces as 'Sex Education' moves on from the shuttered Moordale High in favor of a new school. The drama also cast eight new faces, including Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Imani Yahshua, and Dan Levy (Mr. Molloy).

The regular cast members who are set to return in Sex Education Season 4 are Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen).

Sex Education Season 4 plot: What could happen?

Before the renewal of Sex Education Season 4, Asa Butterfield (played Otis) spoke to Cosmopolitan UK about it.

"I'd love to do a fourth season because we have so much fun on this show," he continued, before hinting that he wouldn't mind calling it quits either. "At the same time we've been doing it for three years now, and I'd be happy saying goodbye to these characters… We'll have to see," he said.

Emma Mackey (played Maeve) has also discussed with ELLE about her character, Maeve in a potential Sex Education Season 4 telling "I'm excited for her to make some new friends, to open up a bit more and be exposed to a different culture, to a different kind of world. Because she's only ever lived in her little tiny bubbles. How is she out of that bubble?"

"It'd be really nice to see her actually living out a dream for herself. What does that do to a person, and how does that change you? What kind of happiness does that give you? And all the anxieties that come with being away from home," she said, before adding an 'if' to season 4: "If we get to it, it will be a lovely thing to witness."

To recap: Sex Education Season 3 ends with several cliffhangers. Adam enters a dog agility competition. Fans are asking for Lily's autograph. Hope is removed from her position. Jean wakes up from surgery and receives the test results, which shock her. Erin sneaks into the school and gives Maeve the money for the program, but Maeve decides not to go because she does not want to leave Otis when they just got together.

Jackson and Cal settle their differing opinions about a queer relationship precluding them from becoming a couple, after which they part amicably as friends. The students learn that the school will be sold to developers, so they will need to find alternative schooling arrangements. Otis bumps into Hope at the hospital, who is attempting another round of in vitro fertilization after trying unsuccessfully for three years to get pregnant. Jean overhears Otis comforting Hope.

Lily and Ola make amends. Adam forgives Eric for kissing Oba, but Eric breaks up with him because he feels like he is losing part of himself due to the struggle of being with someone who is not yet comfortable with their identity. Adam finally tells Mrs. Groff that Eric was his boyfriend, and it is revealed that he wrote a heartfelt poem about his feelings for Eric. Mrs. Groff turns down dinner with Mr. Groff. Aimee persuades Maeve to pursue the study program in the United States. Otis and Maeve say their farewells.

Netflix describes Season 4 of Sex Education as such: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier—their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students—they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being…kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus."

Sex Education Season 4: Expected release date

The release date is yet to be revealed. As the production reportedly starts in July 2022 and if continues through November, then the post-production work would take at least another six months. Thus, fans can expect the series to come in early 2023.

Sex Education Season 3 hits Netflix back on 17 September 2021 and the fourth season was announced on 25 September 2021.

The premiere date for Sex Education 4 has yet to be announced. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates.

