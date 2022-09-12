Virgin River Season 5 will ‘leave people on the edge of their seats,’ says Alexandra Breckenridge

Netflix romantic series Virgin River left fans with questions about the fate of several characters and their relationships. However, during all of that, we learned whether Jack is actually the baby's father or not. Along with it, we also know about Doc's grandchild and Jack's shooter. Virgin River Season 5 is under production. Recently Alexandra Breckenridge has dropped hints about what to expect in the fifth outing.

Alexandra Breckenridge who plays the lead character Mel in the drama emphasizes Virgin River Season 5 as a "high sense drama" that will "leave people on the edge of their seats." In an interview with New Beauty about her previous work on shows like American Horror Story and This Is Us, the actress expressed her excitement for the upcoming season saying, "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done. I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

Breckenridge also hinted that there could be some emotionally charged episodes. She said Season 5 will have "some of the best episodes [they've] ever done." Jack's and Mels' relationship will go deeper.

Virgin River Season 4 made it clear that Jack and not even mark is not the father of Mel's baby. This left audiences with some cliffhangers. The fifth season is likely to resolve those unanswered questions while portraying the intricacies and hiccups in Jack and Mel's love life.

Virgin River has been made based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. In terms of the release date, filming for Virgin River Season 5 commenced in July, 2022, so it is not expected to come before 2023. However, if you missed any season of the series, you can watch Virgin River Season 1 to Season 4 on Netflix, which is streaming now!

