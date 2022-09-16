Release date of Venkatesh & Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu could be announced on Netflix Tudum

The Daggubati & Venkatesh team has wrapped up filming for the Netflix web series Rana Naidu in May 2022. The streaming giant confirmed the news by sharing photos of the actors via Twitter. While fans are eagerly waiting for more updates, the good news for them is that the new updates about the anticipated uncle-nephew duo series will be out on September 24 at the Netflix Tudum event.

Netflix will feature "news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators" in the Tudum 2022 event. The event will share updates on several TV shows, films and Video Games. Read the full list here. So fans can expect some major announcements on Rana Naidu in the event. For instance, the event might reveal the release date and first-look images for Rana Naidu during the event.

Rana Naidu is a Netflix Telegu series led by real-life nephew and uncle - RanaDaggubati and Venkatesh. The series was announced in January, and it wrapped up its shoot within May. Sharing the news in Twitter, the streamer wrote:

Some news to make your Monday better: "IT'S A WRAP ON THE SETS OF RANA NAIDU AND WE'RE ONE STEP CLOSER TO SEEING OUR FAVES ON SCREEN."

Rana Naidu is officially adapted from the American crime drama Ray Donovan. Produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP, Rana Naidu will be directed by Karan Anshuman and SuparnVerma and stars SurveenChawla as the female lead. The story will follow the life of Rana Naidu, a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai's elite.

In a statement, RanaDaggubati said that the series that it will be his first collaboration with his uncle: "It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon."

Venkatesh added, "I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it."

