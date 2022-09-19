Driver strangled to death in Gurugram

A 34-year-old driver working with a private company was allegedly strangled to death by his acquaintance while they were drinking liquor together late Sunday night in Naharpur Rupa area.

The father of the deceased alleged that he was killed over personal enmity. An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station, officials said Monday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Narender alias Vicky, a resident of Shiv colony, Naharpur Rupa. He was working as a driver with a private company and was a father of two. On Monday morning, his body was found lying in bushes near a trailer parking in Transport Nagar after which police reached the spot. According to the complaint filed by Ramsharan alias Billu, father of the deceased, his neighbor Naresh alias Kalu had enmity with his family. “My son Deepak has been missing for around five months and the wife of Naresh alias Kalu was also missing at the same time. ''Naresh has doubts that his wife eloped with my son Deepak. To take revenge Naresh alias Kalu murdered my son Narender,'' the father alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Naresh alias Kalu under sections 302 (murder), and 201 (hiding evidence) of IPC at Sadar police station. “We kept the body in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted by tomorrow by a board of doctors. Prima facie, he was strangled to death. We are on job and the accused will be arrested soon”, said Sandeep Balhara, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sadar.

