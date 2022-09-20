Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’
Purple Hearts actor Nicholas Galitzine is set to star opposite Anne Hathaway in Amazon Original movie The Idea of You.The film follows Hathaways character, a divorced mother who sparks a passionate love affair with a pop star she meets after taking her daughter to a music festival.The British actor will essay the role of Hathaways love interest in the movie.The Idea of You will be directed by Michael Showalter.
