Joint British-French Airstrike Targets ISIS Facility in Syria

In a strategic military maneuver, British and French aircraft executed a joint airstrike against an underground Islamic State facility in central Syria, according to a Sunday statement from the British defense ministry.

Taking place Saturday evening, the operation targeted a facility located just north of Palmyra in Homs province, utilizing Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets and Paveway IV guided bombs.

This mission, representing an ongoing collaboration with the US-led coalition, underscores the enduring commitment of the UK and France to counteract ISIS's influence and prevent its resurgence in the Middle East.