Left Menu

Joint British-French Airstrike Targets ISIS Facility in Syria

British and French warplanes targeted an underground ISIS facility in central Syria with a successful airstrike. This operation, part of the US-led coalition's ongoing fight against the Islamic State group, demonstrates UK and France's commitment to preventing ISIS resurgence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:12 IST
Joint British-French Airstrike Targets ISIS Facility in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a strategic military maneuver, British and French aircraft executed a joint airstrike against an underground Islamic State facility in central Syria, according to a Sunday statement from the British defense ministry.

Taking place Saturday evening, the operation targeted a facility located just north of Palmyra in Homs province, utilizing Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets and Paveway IV guided bombs.

This mission, representing an ongoing collaboration with the US-led coalition, underscores the enduring commitment of the UK and France to counteract ISIS's influence and prevent its resurgence in the Middle East.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release

Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release

 India
2
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unveil their alliance manifesto for Mumbai civic polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unvei...

 India
3
We call upon all concerned to resolve issues peacefully: MEA on developments in Venezuela.

We call upon all concerned to resolve issues peacefully: MEA on developments...

 India
4
Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of Indian community: MEA.

Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of Indian community: ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026