Joint British-French Airstrike Targets ISIS Facility in Syria
British and French warplanes targeted an underground ISIS facility in central Syria with a successful airstrike. This operation, part of the US-led coalition's ongoing fight against the Islamic State group, demonstrates UK and France's commitment to preventing ISIS resurgence in the region.
In a strategic military maneuver, British and French aircraft executed a joint airstrike against an underground Islamic State facility in central Syria, according to a Sunday statement from the British defense ministry.
Taking place Saturday evening, the operation targeted a facility located just north of Palmyra in Homs province, utilizing Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets and Paveway IV guided bombs.
This mission, representing an ongoing collaboration with the US-led coalition, underscores the enduring commitment of the UK and France to counteract ISIS's influence and prevent its resurgence in the Middle East.
