Legendary actor Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti Jaffrey passes away

Legendary actor Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti Jaffrey has passed away. Veteran star Kanwaljit Singh, who is married to Jaffery's actor-daughter Anuradha Patel, took to Instagram and informed everyone that Bharti Jaffrey died on September 20.

"Our beloved Bharat jaffrey, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grand mother, Aunt, Neighbhour, Friend and inspiration has departed us today 20 Sep. We will bring her home at 1.30 pm today for her final goodbye at 403 Ashok Kumar Towers, 47 Union Park, Chembur 71, and thereafter cremate her at Cherai Crematorium, Chembur Camp," Kanwaljit wrote. Bharti Jaffrey had acted in projects like Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), Saans (1999), Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (2001) among others.

On the personal front, she married Hamid Jaffrey, brother of actor Saeed Jaffrey. (ANI)

