Netflix's Outer Banks Season 3 will release in 2023! Find out more details!

Outer Banks Season 3 is now official. The filming for the OBX3 started in February 2022. The news was shared via a post and a pic of the Pogues on the official Instagram page of the series. The good news is the filming was wrapped up on August 19.

Now fans are finally getting the first look images of Outer Banks Season 3. During Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the cast shared the action-packed first teaser for the segment.

As shown in the newly released teaser, almost all the lead cast are set to return. This includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss and Drew Starkey. As per Deadline, the new cast Carlacia Grant, who played Cleo in season 2 is upped as the series' regular cast member.

On June 23, Netflix announced Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. had joined the season 3 cast. Andy McQueen will portray as Carlos Singh, a merciless Caribbean leader on his mission to track down gold. Fiona Palomowill be seen as Sofia the young, scrappy woman who identifies as a Pogue but wishes to be a Kook. She will form a close relationship with Rafe (Drew Starkey). Fans will see Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Ryan, Carlos's top security officer. He knows how to get the job done and tries his hardest not to fail.

According to Outer Banks Season 2 finale, John. B is alive. The discovery of Big John's survival will probably be a key point from where Outer Banks Season 3 starts. The Pogues is actually planning to steal back the gold and cross of Santo Domingo, and they might attempt to return home in the upcoming segment. Fans could also see Kie and JJ's love story in Outer Banks Season 3.

A few months back while the series was under filming, Elizabeth Mitchell opened up on her character Carla Limbrey in Outer Banks Season 3 in an interview with Metacritic. Mitchell joins the drama in Season 2 to play as Carla Limbrey, the ward's former associate in finding the Royal Merchant. Season 2 ends with Limbrey meet Big John, John B's presumed dead father. He's alive and agrees to help her if she helps John B.

Elizabeth Mitchell said,"I do get to hang out with Big John quite a bit, which is lovely because he's terrific. She hangs with him for the most part. I don't know if you'd call it "teaming up," but they are indeed together a great deal of the time, especially in the first part. I don't know that Limbrey is really a team player, let's just say that."

The showrunner Josh Pate told to EW earlier, "John B's relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around, and eventually they're going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad." He added, "It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with."

No exact release date has been announced for OBX Season 3, but Netflix has confirmed it will be in 2023. The first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on the action-adventure mystery.

Also Read: Euphoria Season 3: Colman Domingo opens about his role Ali