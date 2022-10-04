Left Menu

MP: FIR ordered against Instagram user over dance video shot at temple

I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-10-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 11:46 IST
MP: FIR ordered against Instagram user over dance video shot at temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against a woman for shooting video of a dance on the premises of a temple in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and posting it on social media, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Neha, the young woman who had posted the video on Instagram on October 1, later deleted it and apologized after some Bajrang Dal members took objection.

The `reel' (short video) had been shot on the temple steps to the tune of hit Bollywood song "Munni Badnam Hui".

The woman has more than four lakh followers on Instagram.

"The way Neha dressed and shot the video was objectionable. I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases. Despite the warning she did this,'' Mishra told reporters here.

''I have directed the Superintendent of Police of Chhatarpur to file an FIR against her," said the minister who is also the state government's spokesperson. After objections by Bajrang Dal activists, the woman deleted the dance reel and uploaded a new video seeking apology for `hurting religious sentiments.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022